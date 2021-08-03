Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,213 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 58,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 14.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of -0.09.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at $239,673,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $1,881,307 in the last 90 days. 23.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

