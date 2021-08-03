SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in SITE Centers by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 175.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $16.52.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. Equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SITC. KeyCorp upped their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $958,946.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 273,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,220.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,624 shares of company stock worth $2,113,641 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

