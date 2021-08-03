Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.36. 237,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,948,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. lowered their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Skillz has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 0.10.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth about $578,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth about $7,005,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 196.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 105,753 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 131.5% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth about $133,547,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

