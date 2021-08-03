SkyOak Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Domo by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,861. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $90.69.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Domo’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DOMO. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

