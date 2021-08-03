SkyOak Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 817.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 54.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,861. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.01 and a 1-year high of $199.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,432 shares of company stock valued at $10,093,880. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

