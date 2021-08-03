SkyOak Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $151.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

