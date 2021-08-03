SkyOak Wealth LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

JPST opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73.

