Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,579 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,542 ($20.15) to GBX 1,579 ($20.63) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,825 ($23.84) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,020 ($26.39) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,807.25 ($23.61).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

SN stock opened at GBX 1,439 ($18.80) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.65 billion and a PE ratio of 31.77. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,539.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 61.81%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.