Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SMFKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smurfit Kappa Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of SMFKY stock opened at $56.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

