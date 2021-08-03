SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.07

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and traded as high as $26.11. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $25.91, with a volume of 3,800 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNCAF. Raymond James upgraded shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

