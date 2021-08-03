SnowSwap (SNOW) Trading Up 92.8% This Week

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for $9.53 or 0.00024406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 92.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a market cap of $3.10 million and $324,391.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00046798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00100690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00140254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,136.45 or 1.00261075 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.06 or 0.00850685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,519 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

