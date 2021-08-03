SOL Capital Management CO Buys 770 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,173 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,616,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,169,000 after acquiring an additional 586,641 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,455,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,095,000 after acquiring an additional 192,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.68. The stock had a trading volume of 181,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,973,619. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.92. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

