SOL Capital Management CO Has $4.13 Million Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.55% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,958.3% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3,258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.52. 1,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,744. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.91. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $38.40.

