SOL Capital Management CO Has $6.03 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 452,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,046,000 after purchasing an additional 444,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,126. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.61. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

