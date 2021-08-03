SOL Capital Management CO Increases Stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $410,000.

Get ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HTEC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.46. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,328. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $52.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.