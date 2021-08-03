SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,495 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of EWZ traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.51. 1,276,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,849,633. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $42.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.78.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

