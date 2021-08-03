SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $360.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $300.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 target price (up from $322.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.35.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $257.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.94, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $162.60 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.85.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,378 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after acquiring an additional 36,244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

