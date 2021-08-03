Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Update

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 598,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solitario Zinc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XPL remained flat at $$0.58 during trading on Monday. 147,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,671. Solitario Zinc has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 million, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 286,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 310.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 236,040 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; and a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru.

