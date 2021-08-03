Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Update

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 598,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solitario Zinc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XPL remained flat at $$0.58 during trading on Monday. 147,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,671. Solitario Zinc has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 million, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53.
Solitario Zinc Company Profile
Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; and a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru.
