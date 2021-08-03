Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SOR stock opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

In other news, VP Ryan A. Leggio acquired 1,000 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $45,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,093. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 76.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Source Capital in the first quarter valued at $49,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Source Capital by 517.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Source Capital by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Source Capital during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Source Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

