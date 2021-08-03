Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target hoisted by Haywood Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.72.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

CVE:SDE opened at C$4.66 on Friday. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$530.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.34.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$62.36 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.