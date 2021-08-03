SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 5.5% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $19,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $359,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 63.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,950,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.65 on Tuesday, reaching $351.00. The company had a trading volume of 733,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,566. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $351.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.51.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

