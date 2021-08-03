SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman & Schimel LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.21. 34,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,522. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $66.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.