Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Sets New 12-Month High at $180.55

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $180.55 and last traded at $180.55, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.40.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

