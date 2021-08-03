Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 1,100 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.54. 103,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,193. The firm has a market cap of $174.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $127.68 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

