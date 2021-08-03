Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLK. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:OLK opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

