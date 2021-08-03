Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINZ. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $981,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,853,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KINZ opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ).

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.