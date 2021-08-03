SSR Mining (SSRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect SSR Mining to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, analysts expect SSR Mining to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

