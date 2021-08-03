STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.20.

NYSE STAG opened at $40.92 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Surevest LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $10,414,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.