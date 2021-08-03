Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,400 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 470,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

