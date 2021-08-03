Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Achieves Market Cap of $61.75 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $61.75 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00060893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.86 or 0.00813020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00095633 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,976,555 coins. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

