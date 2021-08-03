Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 34,255 shares.The stock last traded at $46.70 and had previously closed at $46.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on STN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Stantec in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.97.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Stantec by 1.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 853.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 51,191 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

