Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.71 million. On average, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.16. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.88%.

SBLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

