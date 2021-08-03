State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.64.

CPT opened at $150.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $152.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

In other news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,911 shares of company stock valued at $7,991,557 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

