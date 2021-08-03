State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.30 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $40,995,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,457,000 after purchasing an additional 33,752 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.35, for a total transaction of $2,801,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,555 shares of company stock valued at $23,240,567. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $601.13 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $621.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $565.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

