State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.85 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,306 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $5,039,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $1,164,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,317 shares of company stock worth $2,125,667 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

