State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Truist lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $117.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $119.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

