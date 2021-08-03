State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 3,705 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DFS stock opened at $123.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $127.86.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

