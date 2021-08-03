State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 133 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $528,560,000 after acquiring an additional 55,757 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,075,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,218,000 after purchasing an additional 207,374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 251,618 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,921,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,955 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $223.93 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $226.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

