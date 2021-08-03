State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 12,800 Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,822,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after acquiring an additional 721,355 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $14,575,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,397,000 after acquiring an additional 390,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Rubius Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.55. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

