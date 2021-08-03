State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 3,800 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Morphic were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morphic by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 938,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,365,000 after buying an additional 451,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,446,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Morphic by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after buying an additional 314,764 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Morphic by 108,218.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after buying an additional 299,766 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Morphic by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MORF opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.02. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Amir Nashat sold 232,295 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $10,569,422.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,565,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,716,190.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,565,191 shares in the company, valued at $212,327,033.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,321 shares of company stock worth $12,091,493. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

