State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $1.15 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Amdocs by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Amdocs by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

DOX stock opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.53. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

