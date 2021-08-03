State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Repligen by 53.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Repligen by 5.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $247.87 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.00 and a fifty-two week high of $248.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at $36,364,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

