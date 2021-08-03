State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 2,600 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Radius Health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Radius Health by 35.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Radius Health by 55.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a market cap of $710.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.90. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDUS shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.