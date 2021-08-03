State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 30,285 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,285 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,744,000 after purchasing an additional 114,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kohl’s by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 419,901 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Kohl’s by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.19. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.