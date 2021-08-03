State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Prothena were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Prothena by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Prothena by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

PRTA opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96, a PEG ratio of 97.74 and a beta of 1.47. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $67.08.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,887.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192 in the last ninety days. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

