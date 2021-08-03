Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 124.71% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $252.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

