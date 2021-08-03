Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STMH opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Stem has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36.

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company. The firm involves in the leasing of properties, funding of capital improvements and administration of properties to growers and sellers in the cannabis industry. Its properties include TJ’s on Willamette, TJ’s Provisions, TJ’s on Powell and 42nd Street, Mulino Farm, Applegate Farms, TJ’s Wallis and TJ’s Las Vegas.

