Stereotaxis (STXS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. On average, analysts expect Stereotaxis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stereotaxis stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Stereotaxis has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $676.66 million, a PE ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STXS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

