Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 4.51%.

Shares of SBT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 49,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,314. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.93 million, a P/E ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

