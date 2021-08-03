Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,014 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,403,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SF opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.50. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on SF. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.